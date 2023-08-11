AMD rolls out limited edition Starfield 7800X3D CPUs and 7900 XTX GPUs but you can't buy one

Bethesda's space-themed role-playing epic is just weeks away from launch. So, what better time to wheel out some Starfield-branded PC clobber? AMD clearly thinks so. We give you the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Starfield Limited Edition CPU and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Starfield Limited Edition graphics card.

Oh, and sorry, but no you can't buy one.

To be more precise, that's the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Starfield Limited Edition Box. For the CPU, the specialness is limited to the box, which isn't a huge surprise given the limited opportunity for jazzing up a CPU package set to sit under a big ol' cooler.

Significantly more effort has gone into the GPU, replete as it is with obligatory storm- trooper-sci-fi white cladding for the cooler. The card is also peppered with lots of little nods to the Starfield tie-in. So, there's text that reads "Graphic Booster Propellant" and "Flight Crew", along with the VAS-119 designation from the game's VASCO heavy-lifting robot.

Either way, I say again, you can't actually buy them. Because AMD is giving them away at a series of events beginning with Quakecon, which is taking place in Texas as we type these very words.

AMD says, "with just 500 graphics cards and CPUs being produced, they're bound to be the most sought-after collector's items in the cosmos." With only 1,000 items in total, there aren't that many to go around. Though that's notably more than the Halo-themed RX 6900 XT cards it gave away last time around.

Anyway, according to the official system requirements for the game, the CPU and GPU pairing qualifies for "Legendary" 4K performance. Which is nice.

It's worth noting that the Starfield tie-in extends beyond these ultra-limited products. A range of AMD CPUs and GPUs are currently being sold with the game thrown in. In the UK, there's a particularly good deal right now with the 7800X3D CPU going for £379 on Amazon with Starfield thrown in.

Factor in Starfield's usual £69.99 price and you're getting the CPU for £310 if you were going to buy the game anyway. Nice. Back in the US, the 7800X3D doesn't look quite such a steal at $441 plus tax.