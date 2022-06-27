AMD has released new drivers for GPUs it no longer supports

Audio player loading…

AMD moved a good chunk of its graphics cards to a "legacy support model" just over a year ago (opens in new tab). You can pretty much read "legacy support model" as stopped supporting them, in fact AMD literally said: "No additional driver releases are planned to support these graphics products." But out of nowhere, it has released a new driver for its legacy cards. You can grab it from its site (opens in new tab) if you have an older graphics card that has found its way onto the legacy GPU list (opens in new tab).

It's worth noting that the Adrenaline Edition 22.6.1 drivers (opens in new tab) are all over the place when it comes to operating system support. When it first dropped it was only available for Windows 10 64-bit, but now that's been extended to Windows 7 64-bit, too. 32-bit operating systems are right out, and seemingly so is Windows 8 on all counts.

Seems no-one likes Windows 8. If you still running that pig's ear of an OS then your drivers could still be the ones from 2014, I'm afraid.

It's also not clear what this updated driver actually does as sadly we no longer have access to such historical GPUs in the kit cupboard. There are a couple of known issues to be aware of, but beyond that, the benefits aren't exactly clear:

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

If you're running an older graphics card, i.e. one that AMD now considers a legacy model, let us know if these drivers have any notable impact on performance. We'd be surprised if there were any performance improvements on offer, but some tricky support issues may have been ironed out.

We're waiting to hear from AMD exactly what the update might offer owners of a legacy GPU. In other news, though, at least the price of graphics cards is starting to return to normal (opens in new tab) and it shouldn't be too long until we see new RDNA 3 graphics cards (opens in new tab) either.