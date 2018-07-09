Popular

AmazonBasics has an RGB gaming keyboard and it's on sale for $13 today

By

This keyboard has some features you wouldn't expect to find in this price range.

Did you know that Amazon has its own gaming keyboard under its AmazonBasics banner? Well, it does and it's an affordable plank at $35.99, which is what it normally sells for. However, it's on sale today for just $13.01.

At that price, it might be worth picking up on even just to have as a backup. We can't say how well it performs, though we're working on getting one in for review. So, stay tuned.

This is not a mechanical keyboard, though Amazon says it has a "mechanical feel" to it. Some of the user reviews agree, and some don't—overall, it's sitting at a 4-star rating out of 65 evaluations.

What it does have are five dedicated gaming/macro keys in a column on the left-hand side, and three mode/profile keys up top. It also boasts dedicated media controls, different color keycaps for the arrow and WSAD keys, and RGB backlighting. That's a decent assortment of features at this price.

Amazon backs the keyboard with a one-year warranty. Go here if you want to give it a shot. If it's not for you, here are the best gaming keyboards you can buy right now.

