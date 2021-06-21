The one thing you can count on this year are Amazon Prime Day SSD deals. It might be tough to get hold of graphics cards and some processor but, after a brief Chia-based crypto scare, there's nothing between you and some great storage deals this Prime Day.

Whether you're after a lightning quick new PCIe 4.0 SSD for your main boot drive, a little extra storage for your laptop, or a multi-terabyte monster to cope with the demands of gaming's mightiest storage hogs, there will be something for you over these Prime Days.

Intriguingly, there seem to be a lot of deals around the sort of high capacity SSDs that we were told would be in short supply. So if you're after a 4TB beast, then today's your lucky day.

Likewise if you've been chasing some external SSD goodness, for either some portable storage, boosting your laptop's capacity, or providing your new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 with a little extra space, then there are plenty of those on offer too.

The best Amazon Prime Day SSD deals

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD | 2TB| PCIe 4.0 | $529.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $230)

This impressive SSD consistently gives the Samsung 980 Pro's performance a run for its money, and is arguably the PCIe 4.0 drive to beat. At this price there's no reasons not have this high-performance SSD loading up your games with it's super high speeds.

Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD | 2TB| PCIe 4.0 | $427.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $128)

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the better Gen4 NVMe SSDs you can find. It's a next-gen SSD with outstanding read/write speeds along with hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption. Now that it's over $100 off, it makes this expensive high capacity SSD a far more attractive proposition.



Samsung 980 Pro | 500GB | PCIe 4.0 | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The latest Samsung NVMe drive is also one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs out there, but as next-gen storage they don't come cheap. If you've got a compatible system (using AMD Ryzen 5000 and Intel 11th Gen CPUs) then picking up a 500GB boot drive will get you on the fastest interface without a huge outlay. That said, the 500GB is a little slower than the 1TB or 2TB Samsung 980 Pro drives, and you can get full 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSDs for less than this discounted price.

Crucial P5 | PCIe 3.0 | 1TB | $146.99 $95.99 at Amazon (save $51)

All that noise about a crypto-based SSD shortage? Yeah, a speedy 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD discounted to less than $100 should ease any concerns about that being a reality. The Crucial P5 can't hold a candle to the best PCIe 4.0 drives when it comes to synthetic performance, but when you throw some games at it you won't notice a tangible difference in actual real-world performance.

Crucial P2 | PCIe 3.0 | 2TB| $299.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $160)

This decent 2TB NVMe SSD was already one of the more cost-effective SSDs out there even without the massive discount. And at this price, you can easily grab two if you're looking to upgrade your storage at a bargain price. Hell, why not even RAID a pair of them if you want to boost the otherwise pedestrian read/write speeds.

Samsung 870 QVO | SATA 6Gbps |4TB| $420.99 $339.99 at Amazon (save $81)

This featured packed SATA-based SSD provides great read/write speeds and seriously sizable storage. While not much as of a discount compared to other drives on sale, the capacious 870 QVO is still worth a look if you're after a big data SSD. At smaller capacities I'd worry about the QLC memory, but not at 4TB.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day external SSD deals

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive| 4TB | $750.99 $550.99 at Amazon (save $200)

This chunky shock-resistant external SSD can take a beating while giving a massive amount of storage to hold your massive game files on your PC and Consoles. Bonus! These very expensive external SSDs come with a five-year warranty. But hey, at least you're not going to worry about that next CoD: Modern Warfare update.

Seagate Game Drive | 2TB | $109.99 $62.99 at Amazon (save $47)

This easy to use external SSD is a bit older but works on the current generation of Xbox consoles. It's also a great price for a bit of extended storage for your gaming laptop too. And honestly, 2TB of storage for under $65 that works on your Xbox and PC is a pretty good deal, though those read speeds are pretty pedestrian.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 2TB | $460.99 $239.99 at Amazon (save $221)

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a pocket-size drive that you can hang on a freaking keychain. Considering there are similar capacity drives for much less, that $200+ price tag might seem a little extreme, but this is a seriously speedy external SSD, with a 1,050MB/s read speed.

Crucial X6 Portable SSD | 2TB | $250 $149.99 at Amazon (save $101)

While not the fastest the external SSD you'll see, the Crucial X6's size makes it a perfect travel companion for bringing your files on the go. NVMe based external drives will deliver speedier read/write speeds than this, but at 540MB/s for reads, this Crucial drive is certainly no slouch.