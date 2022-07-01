The best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

Amazon Prime Day deals 2022 (Image credit: Future) Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming PCs

2. Office PC deals

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals are likely to be a key facet of the event this year. We're about to hit a new generation of PC hardware, and it feels like there will be genuine discounts to try and shift older stock. Older stock, but still good gaming PC stock.

Prime Day hasn't traditionally been big on gaming PC deals, but that shifted last year due to the scarcity of graphics cards and the fact that there were plenty of customers trying to buy new PCs. And if people trying to buy a thing, whatever that thing might be, then it's in retailers' interests to answer that call. And so last year we saw plenty of machines enjoy small price cuts in order to appeal to the wallets of would-be PC gamers.

Things are likely to shift up a gear this year for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the GPU shortage is starting to abate. We're not quite in MSRP territory for the full gamut of graphics cards, but plenty of them are close enough, and that means system builders should be able to get gaming PCs out there offering actual savings. Not just $100 here and there, but significant savings.

The other factor that's going to be on our side here, is the specter of a whole new generation of cards landing before the year's out. The last thing any retailer wants is to end up with stock that it can't shift, so getting cards in machines and in the sales now makes a lot of sense. This is especially true for the high-end GPUs like the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, Radeon RX 6900XT, etc., as those are the cards that are expected to appear first. And the rumors do appear to point to the next generation offering significant performance increases. So expect high-end machines in particular to boast bigger savings.

Of course, the graphics card may be important to a gaming system, but it isn't the only component involved. We'll be getting new CPUs from AMD before the year closes too, so that may drive sales, and there is plenty of stock of Intel's 11th-Gen CPUs out there too, which can definitely be worth picking up if the price is right. SSD prices continue to tumble, and RAM has never been cheaper. Plenty of opportunities for good deals basically.

We'll be sending out our finest scouting bots to track down the best deals, and updating this page with the gaming PCs that appeal to us. So keep checking back to see what we've unearthed. Alternatively, if you're in the market for a laptop, then check out the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals (opens in new tab).

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Same Day RDY gaming PCs | Delivery 3 days (opens in new tab)

Gaming PCs are your best bet for getting your hands on the latest hardware, but that can still lead to month-long waits for your rig to arrive. iBuyPower's Same Day RDY gaming PCs, however, are pre-configured, pre-built machines that it can ship out normally within three days. These gaming PCs—from GTX 1660 Super systems to RX 6900 XT and RTX 3090 machines—represent the absolute fastest way of getting a brand new rig right now.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R10 | RTX 3080 | Ryzen 7 5800X | $2,519.99 $1,655.99 at Dell (save $854) (opens in new tab)

This is a phenomenal saving on a seriously powerful gaming PC. The star of the machine is the RTX 3080, which will handle 4K gaming with ease, but the Ryzen 7 5800X is no slouch either. There are no obvious compromises in fact, with 16GB of RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD in there, alongside a 1,000W PSU. Nice.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion | RTX 3060 | Core i5 10400F | $1,099.99 $848 at Walmart (save $251) (opens in new tab)

This is an incredible price for an RTX 3060 PC. It really is that simple. The CPU is a bit old now, but still fine for 1080p gaming, and the RAM and storage could do with a serious boost, but they're easy to do after the fact. And when you're saving this much money, you'll still end up with a great value PC even after upgrading.

(opens in new tab) ABS Master Gaming PC | RTX 3060 Ti | Core i5 12400F | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Newegg (save $300) (opens in new tab)

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a surprisingly powerful card that can handle 1440p with ease and even tackle some 4K gaming. Paired with an Alder Lake CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of storage, there's plenty to love about this machine. It even looks pretty good, with its top-mounted PSU enclosure offering something a bit different.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Shiva | RTX 3070 | Ryzen 5 5600X | $1,899.99 $1,439.99 at Amazon (save $460) (opens in new tab)

This is a healthy saving on a healthy gaming PC. The GeForce RTX 3070 is a powerful card that can manage 4K in plenty of cutting-edge titles and the Ryzen 5 5600X was our top CPU until Intel Alder Lake appeared. Throw in 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a sweet-looking InWin case, and you're good to game.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 25L | RTX 3070 | Core i7 12700 | $1,749.99 $1,499.99 at HP (save $250) (opens in new tab)

HP has introduced a few different case sizes for its Omen line, but this 25L chassis is certainly big enough, and it's good looking in white too. It's what's on the inside the counts of course and the combo of an RTX 3070 and Alder Lake Core i7 12700 is simply beautiful for this much cash. The 512GB is a bit on the small side, but you do get a 1TB hard drive too. This is a great PC for 1440p and plenty of 4K gaming too.

Amazon Prime Day Office PC deals

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron | Core i3 12100 | $469.99 $382.19 at Dell (save $87.80) (opens in new tab)

That's really not much cash for such a capable PC. The 4-core, 8-thread Core i3 is an Intel 12th-Gen Alder Lake chip too, so it's bang up to date. You do only get a single 8GB stick of DDR4 RAM, and you're in spinning hard drive territory here, but it's hard to be too down on a system that's so cheap. You even get a copy of Windows thrown in.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy TE01-2250xt | Core i5 11400 | $599.99 $499.99 at HP (save $100) (opens in new tab)

This HP box is a bit more expensive than Dell's offering, but that extra money does net you a more capable CPU. It may be last-gen, but the Core i5 11400 is a powerful 6-core, 12-thread CPU all the same. HP has gone for a 2x 4GB memory configuration for optimal performance too. Shame you only get a single 256GB SSD. Still, this is good value for more serious work.

(opens in new tab) HP All-in-One 24-df0214 | Ryzen 3 3250U | $669.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (save $100) (opens in new tab)

The Ryzen 3 3250U you'll find inside this AIO may be getting on a bit now, but that's still a decent price for what is ultimately a fine machine to browse, work, and watch streams on. There's not much RAM or storage, but hey it's a whole PC including a 1080p touchscreen for $570, what more do you want.