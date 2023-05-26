Alone in the Dark is coming in October, but you can play the prologue right now

Antediluvian survival horror romp Alone in the Dark is back this year, more than 30 years after the first game came to PC, back in the ol' MS-DOS days. This new one has some big names involved, including Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and David Harbour (Stranger Things), who will be playing dual protagonists exploring a haunted mansion. The story, meanwhile, has been crafted by SOMA and Amnesia's Mikael Hedberg, so expect lots of disconcerting psychological horror.

Comer and Harbour are stepping into the shoes of Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby, and depending on which you play you'll get a different perspective on Alone in the Dark's story. You can check them out in their respective roles in the new trailer above.

Alone in the Dark will be hitting PC pretty soon, on October 25, but you can take it for a spin a lot earlier. Right now, in fact. Instead of a conventional demo, Pieces Interactive has put together a prologue chapter set in the same location, Derceto Manor, but before the events of the upcoming game, adding more context to the story without spoiling anything. Alone in the Dark Prologue is available on Steam now.

The last Alone in the Dark came out in 2015 and, despite definitely playing it, I honestly can't remember anything about it, aside from the fact that it wasn't very good. I still remember playing the original, though, which was absolutely too tricky for a 7-year-old. I did not finish it. Maybe I'll have better luck this time.