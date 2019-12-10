Best Alienware deal of the day: a stylish Aurora gaming desktop for only $850

Dell has got a sweet Alienware deal on an Aurora gaming desktop with a GTX 1660 and 1TB HDD for under $1000.

We've found a strong Alienware Deal as Dell gears up for the holiday shopping season by offering on one of its gaming desktops for under $1,000. Dell's got the stylish Alienware Aurora at an all-time low price of $850 on its website. Just make sure you use promo code 50OFF699 at checkout for the entire discount.

The model listed includes a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 9700, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1660. It's a decent entry-level build for gamers looking for 1080p at medium to high graphics settings, and aren't interested in overclocking (you'd want the Core i7 9700K for that). While it won't play MechWarrior at its highest settings, it'll still look pretty good, and the system can be upgraded in the future. Included in the deal is a free 3-month subscription for Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to a library of over 150 games.

For comparison, Amazon has a similar Aurora available for $859, but it features an Intel Core i5 9400 instead of the better Core i7 in the model on Dell's website.

If you're willing to spend a little extra, you can upgrade to a 1660 Ti and up the RAM to 16GB. Keep in mind that this build will shoot your price over $1000. If not, upgrading down the road is easy enough thanks to one of our favorite things about this Aurora case: its tool-less PSU swing arm that allows easy access to the expansions and graphic bays. It's similar to the last Aurora design, one of the best gaming desktops we reviewed earlier this year.