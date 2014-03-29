Alien: Isolation bursts out in October

In a startling break with standard practice, it seems Sega has taken to announcing the release dates of AAA games on a Saturday. This way lies madness, friends. What next, Half-Life 3 confirmed on Christmas Eve. Anyway. Alien: Isolation. October 7th.

"It's the Alien game that we've always wanted to play and we can't wait to let everyone get their hands on it this fall," says Alistair Hope, creative lead at Creative Assembly. But don't take his word for it, check out our hands-on from GDC last week. You can also find Chris Thursten's extended preview here .