Age of Wonders: Planetfall release date seemingly revealed by Microsoft

Update: Triumph Studios confirmed the release date, along with releasing a story trailer for the Vanguard faction, which you can watch below. Why not give Fraser's Age of Wonders: Planetfall preview, too. Expect dinosaurs and lasers, and also dinosaurs wearing lasers.

Original story: It's been a while since we heard anything of Age of Wonders: Planetfall , the sci-fi spin-off of the long-running 4X series, but now it seems to have a release date: August 6th. The source is Microsoft, which brazenly lists this date on its store . This hasn't been officially confirmed by publisher Paradox, but one of the major platform holders seems like a pretty good source on this kind of stuff.

This info was picked up on by Resetera user FairyEmpire . Three editions for the game are also revealed. Alongside the standard one, the Deluxe Edition comes with an extra scenario pack and two cosmetic packs. The Premium edition throws in those goodies, but also adds a Season Pass, featuring three expansions.

In Planetfall, you forge the way for one of six civilisations following a 'cosmic dark age' across singleplayer and multiplayer. The game's description on Microsoft's store mentions a faction of 'dinosaur-riding Amazons', which sounds pretty neat. Sounds as close to a Futurama 4X game as I'm ever going to get.