Absolver's stagger combat style is for drunken masters

Sloclap has unveiled the fourth combat style for its online fighter, Absolver. It’s called stagger style, and judging by the all the swaying and staggering, it’s based on zui quan, otherwise known as drunken fist.

Stagger style is unpredictable and looks out of control, but it’s a trap to lure in overconfident enemies before unleashing a barrage of brutal strikes.

I’m a big fan, and I’m now itching to rewatch Drunken Master, one of Jackie Chan’s earliest films and probably the main reason you've heard of zui quan style.

You'll be able to try out the style for yourselves when the beta comes in August.