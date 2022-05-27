A wireless Roccat gaming headset for $30 less than usual? Please!

Here come the Memorial Day PC gaming sales. Excuse me if I don't sound super enthusiastic. Although... wait. The Roccat ELO 7.1 Air is on sale, so maybe this won't be so bad. I don't tend to expect the most immense deals around this time of year, but this one isn't half bad.

Right now they're a meagre $70 (opens in new tab), down from the standard $100 price tag, and that make's them a whole lot more tempting. Having squished my face with the Roccat ELO 7.1 Air personally, I can safely say it's worth the sale price.

(opens in new tab) Roccat ELO 7.1 Air Surround | 50mm drivers | 20Hz–20kHz | Closed-back | Wireless | $99.99 $69.99 at Target (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Even without the discount this is a decent pair of headphones. They're a little tight around the face, but the sound quality is really something, and the battery life is around 24 hours. Having a detachable mic is a plus, and although it's not got the most incredible colour accuracy, the RGB lighting is pretty funky.

When I say squished my face, I'm basically admitting the ear cups can be a little overwhelming, especially if you wear glasses. But there's still a lot to love about this swanky, RGB laden gaming headset.

With accurate 7.1 surround sound (hence the name) for competitive gaming, and decent sound quality, we gave the Roccat ELO 7.1 Air (opens in new tab) a ripe score of 82. The fact the battery life goes on for a good 24hrs isn't bad, and the only major drawbacks came in the form of price, and the mild inaccuracy of the RGB lighting.

The price has been sorted for the time being; otherwise, it's a pretty poggers headset if you ask me.