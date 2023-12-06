The PC game releases we're most excited about in December

December tends to be a pretty quiet month for game releases. It's a time to look backwards—like at The Game Awards on December 7—and forwards at what's coming in the new year and beyond. The big news in the latter respect, of course, is that December kicked off with the first GTA 6 trailer. We expect to see a lot more upcoming games at The Game Awards, too.

Later this month, we'll be looking back on the year ourselves with our usual GOTY Awards, and looking ahead with previews of what's to come in 2024. But December isn't barren, especially early in the month. Below, find all the PC game releases we're paying the closest attention to this month.

For more about what's ahead for PC gaming, see our current list of 2024's upcoming PC games. Also keep in mind that the next Steam sale starts on December 21—the Winter Sale is always a big one—and other storefronts like GOG and The Epic Games Store will have end-of-year sales, too.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | December 7

Ubisoft put the blue people from the movies into an open world game like Far Cry, which is one of those special phrases that can elicit completely opposite reactions from people who otherwise seem to have similar tastes.

The Day Before (early access)| December 7

One of the most wishlisted games on Steam has a somewhat strange backstory. "Curious" might be a better word than "excited" to describe how we feel about this zombie survival MMO, but who knows? It could be the next big thing.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader | December 7

A "story-rich" CRPG from the developers of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and yep, another Warhammer game. No matter how many they release, our hunger for gloom shall never be sated.

House Flipper 2 | December 14

The sequel to the hit house restoration sim will introduce a sandbox mode where you can just straight up build a house from scratch. And then, if you want, you can fill it with trash for your or your friends to clean up. PC gaming is about making your own fun, sometimes.

More games releasing in December