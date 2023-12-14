2 years later, that Nvidia leak just keeps delivering—and I'm expecting even more in 2024

Two years ago, a web developer found a way to access a list of every game in Nvidia's GeForce Now database, and as the internet feasted on that massive list, they discovered literally dozens of unreleased and unannounced games. Nvidia claimed the unannounced games were purely speculative—but then the announcements started happening, and kept happening. Sony put God of War on PC. Square Enix remastered Chrono Cross and Tactics Ogre. Capcom announced Dragon's Dogma 2. Some of the biggest and seemingly least likely names on the Nvidia leak list came true.

I thought by the time 2023 rolled around that we'd likely run through all the yet-to-be-announced games that hadn't been canceled, but I was wrong. The list proved just as reliable a crystal ball this year as it did in 2022.

Here's a quick overview of what games from the leak were revealed this year, and what's left still to come.

Games from the Nvidia leak announced in 2023

Returnal - Sony actually announced this one late in 2022, but it dropped on PC in February this year, bringing one of the PS5's most acclaimed exclusives to Steam.

Cities: Skylines 2 - The sequel to the beloved Cities: Skylines was announced this spring and released in October, though unfortunately it still needs some work to live up to the original.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Another big Sony series finally made the jump this year, announced in late May and released just two months later.

Helldivers 2 - Teasers for this sequel were floating around for a year or two, but it was finally announced in May. It's out in February.

Mortal Kombat XII - This turned out to be Mortal Kombat 1, which presents itself as a reboot but does actually continue from the story of Mortal Kombat 11, so the leak was definitely legit.

Total War: Pharaoh - The Nvidia leak contained the game "Total War 9," which I think we can safely say was this year's Pharaoh. (Even setting aside the Warhammer series there are already more than nine Total Wars, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.)

Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD - After rumors swirled around a Metal Gear Solid re-release for ages, Konami finally announced the Master Collection earlier this year and released it in October. They weren't up to the quality bar we hoped for, though modders have gone to work improving them.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter 6 - Squeaking in just before the end of the year, Capcom announced the next Monster Hunter, Wilds, for 2025.

Horizon Forbidden West - PC players can catch up with the Horizon series early next year, based on Sony's announcement from September.

Titan Quest 2 - I'm going to be honest, I don't remember Titan Quest and also didn't remember that Titan Quest 2 was announced back in August, but it was! It doesn't have a release date yet.

Earth Defense Force 6 - The EDF returned to action on Japanese consoles last year, but it took until October of this year for the news that it'd be coming west. It's out on PC next spring.

Nvidia leaked games still yet to be announced

Final Fantasy 9 Remake - A few industry folks have stated with confidence that this is coming, though Square Enix obviously hasn't commented. One supporting bit of evidence, though, is that an FF9 animated series was announced in 2021 and is presumably still in the works.

Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster - Tactics papa Yasumi Matsuno denying he knows anything about a Tactics Remaster by tweeting "even if I did know, do you think I would divulge that information?" is as much evidence as I need to be sure that this remaster is absolutely still coming.

Sony's Demon's Souls, Ghosts of Tsushima, and Gran Turismo 7 all seem like just a matter of time. (It's my mournful duty to remind you that Bloodborne was not on the list).

BioShock 2022, BioShock RTX Remaster, and XCOM 3 from 2K are all still no-shows, which I imagine speaks to some troubled developments or changes in direction at the studios since 2021.

Sega still hasn't announced Endless Legend 2 or a PC port of Shin Megami Tensei 5, but I think it's safe to say the latter is coming after Persona has finally fully migrated to PC. This is probably a matter of timing—Persona 3 Reload drops in February, so an SMT5 announcement will likely wait till later in 2024.

(Image credit: EA)

Mirror's Edge RTX Remaster - I would play this.

Untitled Respawn Game - Respawn released Jedi Survivor this year, but also has several unnamed games in the works; no telling what this one was.

Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster - Not announced yet, but the Arkham trilogy was just released on the Nintendo Switch this month, so I bet it's still coming.

Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall - I imagine this will be Netherrealm's follow-up to MK1. Will it actually have this subtitle?

Gears 6 - Microsoft hasn't announced the next Gears yet, but it has a whole studio devoted to the series, soooo…

Timesplitters 2 (Remastered) - This is presumably dead with the closure of Free Radical . Thanks for being profoundly irresponsible with billions of dollars, Embracer!

Mopping up the last of the list, there's Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Halo 5: Guardians, two maybe-once-upon-a-time-planned PC ports that I suspect aren't coming anymore; Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary, which was likely canceled since it's coming up on three years late; and an untitled Wreckfest sequel and Metro "Next," two games that I could imagine popping up next year along with quite a few of the entries above.