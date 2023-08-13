Here's the trailer for Titan Quest 2, a mythological action RPG sequel 17 years in the making

Mythologically-inspired action RPG Titan Quest has a sequel on the way in Titan Quest 2, announced yesterday by publisher THQ Nordic and developer Grimlore Games. The sequel will take place in the same world of myth in ancient Greece, and the big bad this time will be Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution, who's ready to corrupt the very threads of fate in order to do whatever evil thing she wants done.

More than anything, you're on an adventure to do the classic action RPG thing: Kill as many Ichthians, Centaurs, Satyrs, Harpies, Sirens, Gryphons, demigods, and gods as you can get your hands/spears/swords/lightning bolts on. The sequel will continue the system established in the first Titan Quest, where a combination of two specializations called masteries will let you build your own class.

Titan Quest 2 intends to have an exploration-based campaign where dialogues and items you find along your journey "can lead to surprising discoveries." It also intends to have more meaningful looting, and the game description notes that "very item serves a function, and every character class has many options when it comes to finding the perfect equipment."

The announcement trailer for Titan Quest 2 features the fates weaving golden threads of human destiny around warriors from the city of Sparta. Then we see those same warriors as fiery spirits descend from the sky and burn them to ash before winged Nemesis herself descends from the sky to destroy their champion.

The first Titan Quest wasn't a massive hit at the time, but was beloved during the relative drought of action RPGs in the decade between Diablo 2 and 3. Opinions on Titan Quest improved over time, leading to a expansion before a 2016 Anniversary Edition led a big revival for Titan Quest—and then got three expansions of its own.

You can find a steam page for Titan Quest 2 or check it out on the Titan Quest 2 website.