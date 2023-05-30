After two decades, Ratchet & Clank finally come to PC this summer

The Ratchet & Clank series recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and, remarkably enough, it's been around all this time without any of the games finding their way to PC. But as is the way of all PlayStation things now, barring Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 26.

The game is being handled by Nixxes Software in collaboration with original developer Insomniac Games (which is probably quite busy with Spider-Man 2 at the moment). In a blogpost making the announcement Nixxes' Julian Huijbregts says the game "is a visual spectacle that is perfectly suitable for newcomers", and it's true that the Ratchet & Clank games have always been showcases: Sony loves to launch a new PlayStation in the vicinity of a new game in this series, to give the early adopters something to show off. As for this entry specifically, our sister site GamesRadar+ called it "the best in the series" and awarded five stars.

And the PC version is going to be no slouch in the performance regard: Or so we hope anyway, given that Sony's last PC port of a PlayStation showcase was a mess. It will feature ray-traced reflections with varying quality levels to choose from, alongside newly added ray-traced shadows for natural light in outdoor areas.

The game will also launch with ultra-wide support for up to triple monitor setups: Specifically, it will be playable in 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 resolutions. Both gameplay and cutscenes have been optimised for this mode.

Finally, "the game supports unlocked framerates and includes the latest performance enhancing upscaling technologies. You’ll be able to choose from NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported".

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes with mouse and keyboard support, fully customisable, and of course various controllers but especially the DualSense, which on a wired connection will give you the haptic goodness.

There are also a few bonus trinkets for us: The five armors of the Digital Deluxe Edition are included alongside the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack, and another five armors inspired by previous games in the series. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 26.