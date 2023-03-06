Cities: Skylines 2 coming this year: 'the most realistic city simulation ever created'

Audio player loading…

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order just made it official: a sequel to 2015 urban city builder Cities: Skylines is headed our way.

And although we don't have a ton of details about Cities: Skylines 2 yet, apart from a brief statement from the publisher and the cinematic announcement trailer you can see above, we won't have to wait all that much longer to play it. A specific release date hasn't been announced, but Cities: Skylines 2 is coming out in 2023. Hey, I know that year. That's this year!

"Cities: Skylines 2 offers the most realistic city simulation ever created, in which players can build any kind of city they can imagine and follow its growth from a humble village to a bustling metropolis," says Paradox Interactive. "From individual households to the city's economy and transportation system, Cities: Skylines 2 offers a deep and immersive simulation that welcomes both new and veteran players."

Describing its next city builder as "revolutionary" and "the most open-ended city-building sandbox on the planet," Paradox says "Cities: Skylines 2 lets players create and maintain cities that come to life like never before, complete with fully-realized transport and economy systems, a wealth of construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities."

That's a lot of vague press release buzzwords, but it's hard not to be excited for the sequel, especially since it's coming so soon. Following the disastrous launch of EA's SimCity (opens in new tab) in 2013, Cities: Skylines quickly and successfully filled the urban city builder gap. After releasing in 2015 it sold over 12 million copies and dominated the city builder genre (opens in new tab). The community has kept busy, too, creating more than 100,000 custom maps and buildings and tens of thousands of other mods for the builder.