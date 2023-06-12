Zephyr's new RTX 3060 shows off its sensitive side as the first ever graphics card with a pink PCB

Now, I'd heard of graphics cards that smell like anime waifus, and I'm aware there have been some GPUs with incredible, sometimes rather horrifying designs (on the GPU packaging, at least), but this new Zephyr Sakura & Snow GeForce RTX 3060 is breaking the mold in a new way. It's the first GPU to ever feature a pink PCB, and frankly, it's gorgeous.

The listing calls it a Sakura Fubuki, and it's clear the card is designed around the idea of a cherry blossom in a snowstorm. Breaking the news, harukaze5719 Tweets "Pink PCB," which… I mean, that is the main takeaway here. You've gotta' hand it to them for getting straight to the point.

As Videocardz notes, it's likely the company had to organise a dedicated production line and supplier for the special pink PCB alone. With the little faceplate cut-outs giving a delicate, three-dimensional impression of cherry blossom petals, it's easy to see why Zephyr bothered going to all that trouble.

There have been pink graphics cards in the past, mind. The RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Edition from Galax featured a white PCB and frosty transparent fans. However, the design was pretty gaudy, and there's something much more subtle about the Sakura & Snow that speaks to the poet within.

Of course, just like all the coolest GPU designs, the Zephyr Sakura & Snow GeForce RTX 3060 is unlikely ever to reach the US market. Maybe your Chinese friends will help you get hold of one, though, at this moment, we don't necessarily recommend going for an RTX 3060.

I would make my excuses for this one, though.