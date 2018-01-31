Yume Nikki sequel Dream Diary gets another weird trailer

After a cryptic teaser campaign, Yume Nikki sequel Dream Diary was officially announced last week . It's a direct successor made with original developer Kikiyama's input, and it's coming to Steam on February 23. Today, publisher Active Gaming Media Playism stoked the fires once again with a new trailer titled "Reimagine."

Although considerably shorter than the first two trailers , this one's every bit as weird. I'm especially confused by that inflatable tube man's fondness for handrails. Anyway, this trailer offers a first look at some new characters and assets, which AGM says are taken from Kikiyama's archived ideas and design documents.