Yume Nikki sequel confirmed with release date

Yume Nikki: Dream Diary is a direct successor to cult-classic indie horror game Yume Nikki, and it's coming to Steam on February 23, publisher Active Gaming Media Playism announced today.

Earlier this month, AGM posted a now-expired countdown site and two trailers teasing "the next Yume Nikki project," leading fans to believe an official sequel was in the works. We now know that's at least partly correct: AGM says Dream Diary was made with the full cooperation of original creator Kikiyama as "a collaborative show of the utmost respect" for the original.

"This diverging follow-up combines influences from the original game and other recent indie juggernauts to create something wholly unique," Dream Diary's Steam page reads, adding that it features "all-new old" characters taken from Kikiyama's never-before-seen ideas and design documents.

Japanese publication Game Maniax (translated by Siliconera) published an image gallery earlier today, offering a more detailed look at Dream Diary's freaky world. You can view some of that artwork below, and the full gallery here.

You can play the original Yume Nikki for free on Steam. According to Game Maniax, Dream Diary will cost ¥1,980 ($18 to $20 depending on conversion rates).