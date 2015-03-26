Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim and Akiba's Trip are coming to the PC

XSeed Games is bringing the previously-PlayStation-exclusive Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim and Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed to the PC in North America this spring.

The PC edition of the action-RPG Ys VI, originally released in 2003, will will offer high-resolution graphics and USB controller support, plus brand-new features including support for widescreen displays, the ability to "warp" between checkpoints, and a new, entertainingly-named "Catastrophe Mode" that disables the ability to purchase or store healing items, forcing them to be used automatically when they're picked up instead.

This is the third (or, technically, fourth) Ys game XSeed has brought to the PC, after Ys Origin, Ys I & II Chronicles+, and Ys: The Oath in Felghana.

The newer (it came out in 2013) Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed, meanwhile, will include the visual editor that was part of the PS4 version of the game, enabling alteration of the game's appearance through various preset and adjustable filters.

Solid release dates haven't been announced but both games are expected to be out this spring. Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim will be available on Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store, while Akiba's Trip will apparently be Steam only. Details, such as they are, can be found at xseedgames.com.

And here's an announcement trailer for Ys: