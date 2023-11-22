You probably think Lenovo is all corpo ThinkPads, but its Black Friday gaming laptop game is absolutely on point

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $1,999 at B&H Photo (save $750)

This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested and is even cheaper than it was over Prime Day. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,359.79 | Amazon $2,399.72

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i | Nvidia RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 17-inch | 240Hz | 2560 x 1600 | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,449.99 at B&H Photo (save $450)

This isn't the cheapest RTX 4070 laptop deal, but it might just be the best. This Lenovo is a quality item with fantastic specs, not a cheapo lump with an over-specced GPU. RTX 4070 aside, highlights include 240Hz refresh, 32GB of DDR5 and a 13th Gen Core i9 CPU.

We've become huge fans of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop here. In fact, in his review, Dave could find little to moan about apart from the weak battery life we expect from such a machine, calling it a "outstanding next-gen gaming laptop".

With a recommendation like that, the deal currently available in the US looks even better, with $650 slashed off the laptop's price making it just $1,999 at B&H Photo. Equipped with an Intel i9 and GeForce RTX 4080, it's a lot of lappy for the money.

You can also pick up the smaller Legion Pro 5i, sporting a Core i9 and RTX 4070, for a discount of $450, and that makes it just $1,449.99 also at B&H Photo.

Then there's the Lenovo Legion Slim 5, and its bigger brother the Legion 5. They're no less handy in a gaming fight than their 'Pro' siblings, but sport excellent AMD processors and RTX 4060 GPUs. You can save $450 off the Slim model right now, and shave a useful $80 off the chonkier Legion 5.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 | RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS | 16-inch | 144Hz | 1200p | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,349.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $450)

Lenovo has been doing great things with laptops lately. Our pick as the best gaming laptop is a Lenovo, in fact. This isn't that laptop, but it's a slim version with a cut-down spec that will appeal to anyone actually looking to carry this around day-to-day. The only downside here is the slim SSD storage, but otherwise the spec looks great. Price check: $1,224.99 at Amazon