You can try out Wizard with a Gun, the upcoming survival game about being a wizard with a gun, free on Steam now

"A small but wonderful slice" of Wizard with a Gun, an upcoming sandbox survival game whose name we've been appreciating for a couple years, is now available to try on Steam, developer Galvanic Games and publisher Devolver Digital announced at Devolver Direct today.

The singleplayer demo includes the beginning of Wizard with a Gun, which sees your wizard arrive in "a broken world slowly being invaded by chaos" where you'll "collect resources, build out your tower and the helpful machinations within, and push back the encroaching chaos."

Demo players won't be able to advance past the first boss, but after they defeat it, they will be able to keep exploring the starting biome for as long as they want "to find and experiment with higher level loot dropped by downed Gunslingers."

The complete game will of course include more, harder biomes and bosses. It'll also have online co-op.

Wizard with a Gun doesn't have a definite release date yet, but it's scheduled to come out sometime this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can try out the demo now on the Steam page. And if you're wondering how they came up with the title of the game, well, there's a story about that.