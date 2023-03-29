You can try Nexon's new tactical shooter for free this week

Veiled Experts (opens in new tab) is a 5v5 third-person tactical shooter being developed by Nexon that's set to come out later this year, but you can try it for free starting tonight (or early in the morning, depending on your time zone situation) in the game's final beta test, which will be open to all on Steam.

The game follows the exploits of "multinational agents engaged in a worldwide conflict between governments, corporations and terrorists," all of it driven by the discovery of a new and highly advanced "Lepton" technology that grants special abilities to its users—which, of course, includes the agents fighting over it.

The final Veiled Experts beta test will feature nine unique agents and multiple game modes in a destructible game world featuring variable weather effects and "an ever-changing magnetic field that ensures that no two battles ever play out the same way"—essentially a battle royale-style shrinking circle that keeps the action moving by forcing players together.

The Veiled Experts beta test begins at 12 am PT on March 30 and runs until the same time on April 6. During the beta, players can earn in-game rewards via Twitch Drops by watching the official Veiled Experts Twitch channel (opens in new tab) at:

Thursday, March 30 at 8am PT through March 31 7:59am PT

Friday, March 31 at 8am PT through April 1 7:59am PT

Saturday, April 1 at 8am PT through April 2 7:59am PT

To get into the Veiled Experts beta test, just head around to Steam and hit the "request access" button. Anyone who logs into the beta between 8 am PT on March 31 and 7:59 am PT on April 1 will also earn the Black Mamba skin, which can be worn by all agents. And if you'd like to try your luck on a more competitive scene, ranked matches will be available to players who have achieved at least character level 5 from 4 am PT on April 1 until the end of the test. Veiled Experts is slated to launch sometime in the second quarter of 2023.