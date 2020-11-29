You can get 2 Samsung 21-inch LED monitors from HP for $99 right now

If you find yourself with a sudden need for a pair of new smaller monitors—maybe you want to add digital side-view mirrors to your 32-inch curved colossus, or maybe you just like the idea of having a setup that looks like it belongs to the hacker on your favorite television show—then HP has an unusual offer going on right now that you might want to check out. It's got the 21.5-inch Samsung SE450 marked down to a flat $69, which is a nice enough price—but it's also offering a coupon code that will let you snag two for $99.

The SE450 uses a TN panel at 60Hz, which as we explain here is your budget tier panel, trading top-end image quality and viewing angles for a low price. The monitor supports 1080p resolution with a 5ms grey-to-grey response time, 250 cd/m2 brightness, and has DisplayPort, DVI, and VGA inputs. It comes with a three-year limited manufacturer's warranty through Samsung.

The Amazon listing for the SE450 (where it's $99.99 for just one, by the way) describes this as a "cost effective monitor," designed primarily with a business-use focus in mind. It's basic and bare-bones, but not a piece of junk by any means: That same Amazon listing gives it a very solid 4.5/5 user rating.

Samsung SE450 21.5-inch LED monitor | $169.99 $99 for two from HP

These 21.5-inch TN panels support 1080p with a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms gtg response time. They're basic, in other words, and they're also a great way to slam two more monitors onto your PC for 99 bucks. If want a high-end gaming monitor, look elsewhere, but if you want more monitors, well, here you go. (They're eligible for free shipping, too.)

If you're looking for a serious gaming monitor, you'll doubtless be better served by something like that 32-inch Dell I mentioned above, or perhaps this 27-inch LG Ultragear. We've got a bigger roundup for Cyber Monday here, if you want to do a little more shopping around.

But if you're looking for an inexpensive way to expand your viewing area, particularly for secondary purposes like having a Twitch stream open while you play, these are solid units, and 99 bucks for two of them is a tough price to beat. Oh, and they're eligible for free shipping too. That's not too shabby at all.