Worlds Adrift docks on Early Access next month

Worlds Adrift is an ambitious physics sandbox that remembers your story , said our Andy at the tail-end of 2016. Bossa Studios' sandbox MMO has since undergone a number of playtests and a closed beta—and now targets Steam's Early Access. It sets sail there on May 17, 2018.

When it does, it'll cost £19.49/$24.99 and takes on board a boat/airship-load of player feedback that's helped sculpt what exists today.

"When we went into Closed Beta in May last year, we couldn’t have envisioned the sheer amount of quality feedback we would receive from our inspiring community," says Bossa CEO Henrique Olifiers. "At times, this completely shifted our production’s scope, and as a result, helped us truly hone Worlds Adrift’s vision, and has got it to this unique place.

"We now feel ready to take the game to a much wider audience, and work even more closely with the players to ensure we continue to learn and improve it. This is another reason why we label Worlds Adrift as the first Community-Crafted MMO."

With the above in mind, the devs are working on a "proper" emote system that operates a wheel mechanic, similar to how other popular genre siblings apply the mechanic.

The relatively new Kioki Culture is getting revival chambers and a new map with Kioki islands; whereas the way in which the wind is generated has been tweaked—which should make sail usage "a bit more consistent" so far as speed and direction is concerned. More on all of that can be perused in this Steam Community update .