Giveaway: Win this absurd $2,800 Origin PC courtesy of The War Z

For the low, non-existent price of liking us on Facebook and sending us an email, you can be eligible to win a new PC. Courtesy of The War Z creators Hammerpoint Interactive, we're giving away a fancy rig tricked-out with the laser-etched logos you crave . But more importantly, it's stuffed with a quad-core Intel Core i7 3770K, a liquid cooling system, a GTX 680, and backed by Origin's warranty program.

Regrettably, we can't extend this giveaway to our readers outside the United States. We're also unable, weirdly, to offer the prize to residents of Rhode Island (because the prize's value exceeds $500). We're truly sorry that laws get in the way of us offering this giveaway to everyone.

System Specs:

Chassis: Corsair 800D

Desktop Case Lighting: Remote controlled multi colored LED Strip

Fans: Origin High-Performance Ultra Silent Fans – Red

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770K Quad-Core Processor (8MB L3 Cache) with ORIGIN PC Professional CPU Overclocking

Liquid Cooling: ORIGIN FROSTBYTE 120 Sealed Liquid Cooling System

Motherboard: Intel DZ77RE-75K (Thunderbolt, USB 3.0, SATA 6Gb/s)

Graphics Card: 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 with ORIGIN PC Professional GPU Overclocking

Memory: 8GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3 1600Mhz

Power Supply: 750 Watt Corsair TX750M

Hard Drive 1 and 2: Dual 500GB SATA 6.0Gb/s, 7200RPM, 16MB Cache HDD in RAID 0

Optical Drive: 12X Blu-ray Disc (BD) Combo (Reads BD and Writes to DVD/CD)

Operating System: Genuine MS Windows® 7 Ultimate 64-Bit Edition

Warranty: 1 Year Part Replacement and 45 Day Free Shipping Warranty with DVD image

and Lifetime Support

Laser Etching: Custom WarZ and PC Gamer Logos

Origin PC is a fast growing, premium/custom gaming PC manufacturer. The crew is made up of mostly former Alienware guys and they know what they are doing. Though they have some super expensive, high-end machines, they actually won "best gaming PC under $1500" from Gizmodo (http://gizmodo.com/5928728/the-best-1500-gaming-pc).

All relevant legalese for this giveaway is on the next page.