Win a Steam key for Killing Floor 2

If you'd like to kill many, many zombies, there are few better ways to do that than by playing Killing Floor 2, which remains one of our favorite wave shooters. Good news, then: we have 20 Steam keys for the full game to give away.

All you have to do is fill out this form to enter.

Note that we won't see your email address, and Godankey won't keep it. It'll only be used to send 20 randomly-selected winners their Steam keys, which will be distributed at the end of today, November 9.

The opt-in beta for Killing Floor 2's Twisted Christmas: Season's Beatings event is underway, and when it fully launches it'll add two new maps and four new weapons, among other things—including a new purchasable DLC character voiced by Gary Busey. You can find the details on that, as well as how to opt into the beta, here.

If you're a PC Gamer Club member, head to the Discord server's #giveaways channel for a few more opportunities to snag a key. Good luck!