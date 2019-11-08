Why wait for Black Friday? Save $400 on this HP Omen laptop bundle at Walmart right now

Gaming laptops are typically more expensive than their desktop counterparts, but today you can grab this HP Omen laptop bundle from Walmart for just $999.99 ($400 off). This bundle will score you an HP Omen branded optical mouse and headset, which only serves to sweeten this already excellent deal.

This 15-inch laptop sports a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate to take full advantage of its beefy hardware. This particular model boasts an Intel Core i7-9750H paired with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, which should deliver great performance at 1080p. This model also has 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is rather stingy on the storage, though that could easily be expanded through an external HDD if necessary.

The low-profile RGB keyboard is an awesome choice for gaming anywhere, but a pair of USB-A ports along the side of the frame of the laptop gives you the option to use your own peripherals if you want.

The specs on this laptop make it perfect for gaming at lower resolutions, and can certainly keep pace with some of our picks for the best gaming laptops. If you're jonesin' to pick up a solid gaming laptop before the best Black Friday deals hit us later this month, this HP Omen bundle is a good option.