Where to find Fortnite's oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy

It's time to get back into the swing of things in Fortnite, meaning weekly challenges to rank up the Battle Pass. This week, that means hunting down three random large objects around the map. Here's where to find an oversized phone, a big piano, and a giant dancing fish trophy.

The oversized phone can be found near the northern tip of the river leading out of Lazy Lagoon, the big piano is north of the ruins of the hero mansion by Lonely Lodge, and the giant dancing fish trophy is just between Dusty Divot and Mega Mall.