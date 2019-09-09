What did you play last week?

Malindy Hetfeld's playing Quantum Break for the first time and having a blast. She says the TV show element doesn't add much to it, but the time powers and shooting are both good enough that it doesn't really matter. This just makes me want to play Control even more.

Also on the UK team, Jeremy Peel's been playing Road to Guangdong, a road trip game like Jalopy only here you're crossing China with your aunt in a clapped-out Shanghai SH760 sedan. I hated road trips as a kid but as an adult with less motion sickness I see the appeal—still, I don't see myself driving across China in reality so I'd definitely do it in a videogame.

(Image credit: Thunder Lotus Games)

Lauren Morton had a play of Spiritfarer, a forthcoming management game where you look after a boat full of dead people's souls, helping them move on into the afterlife. Sort of like A House-Boat on the Styx by John Kendrick Bangs only with charming animal people instead of dead historical celebrities like Shakespeare and Nero. It sounds pretty neat.

Christopher Livingston has been chilling out with River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure, which is a relaxing pixel art fishing game. I get a Stardew Valley vibe from that trailer, and though I hated Stardew's fishing at first once I figured it out I got hooked. That was an unintentional pun, I swear. Now I fish in Stardew all the time, and I could definitely stand a whole game of that. Plus, the idea that you can sell your catch for money or throw them back for xp is an inspired one.

(Image credit: Aggro Crab Games)

Wes Fenlon previewed Going Under, which is both a top-down action game and a parody of tech startups, and has you battling "joblins" using oversized office supplies. The art style is great and one of the healing items is avocado toast, so I'm already interested.

I've gone back to Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, determined to actually finish it. I enjoy the way it takes the already over-the-top trials of Ace Attorney and exaggerates them even more until they're a mess of rhythm game and shooting and just impossible to wrap your head around, even if the identity of the murderer can be pretty obvious.

But enough about us. What about you? Have you been playing Pagan Online or Blair Witch? Checking out the early access version of Atomicrops? Let us know!