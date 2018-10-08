What did you play last week?

Steven Messner took on a task worthy of myth, playing all the way through the main storyline of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for his review. And even after that he's still enjoying it, which suggests good things. If you've got a spare million hours or so, maybe it's worth joining him in ancient Greece.
Tom Senior has been playing an Early Access spaceship game called Nimbatus, which involves constructing your own craft out of blocks. It sounds a little bit like the board game Space Truckers, only it also has multiplayer combat that's all about programming drones for sumo-ring battles, then fine-tuning them to be ultimate robot combatants.
On the subject of spaceships and also Toms, freelancer Tom Hatfield has been playing Shortest Trip to Earth, an FTL-ish space game that's about to have its Early Access launch this week. The size of the ships, which have a lot more crew than their FTL equivalents, makes it look both fascinating and intimidating.
I'm still playing Pathfinder: Kingmaker, having just dealt with the Season of Bloom and begun investigating a mystery involving my neighbors in Varnhold. But I did take the time to try out a few new things, including jumping into the pre-order beta for Space Hulk: Tactics. I do miss the option to speed up the walking speed of the Terminators that was patched into the 2013 Space Hulk game, but in every way that matters this is a better version. If you could somehow get the sound effects and atmosphere of the 1993 Space Hulk game and jam them into this then it might be perfect.
Enough about us. What about you, readers? Are you also following the herd down to Greece, as the Blur song goes? Did anyone grab the re-release of Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine? Have you got into Total War: Warhammer while it's on sale? Let us know!