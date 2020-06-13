West of Dead, the supernatural Wild West shooter starring Ron Perlman, is out on June 18

West of Dead, the supernatural Wild West twin-stick shooter starring Ron Perlman, will launch on Steam on June 18. Publisher Raw Fury dropped the date today during the Guerrilla Collective livestream, along with a new trailer showcasing top-down gunfights in the gritty, Gothic town of Purgatory, Wyoming.

William Mason is a dead man, but that's not enough to keep him down—and when he awakens with nothing but the memory of a man in black, he sets off a chain of events that could ultimately have "truly mythic consequences." The game itself sounds a little less dramatic, although its stark, shadowy visual style is cool: It's an isometric shooter that combines the speed of twin-stick action with tactical cover usage—dodge behind boxes, barrels, bars, and whatever else is handy, and then come up blasting.

You can find out more about West of Dead at westofdead.com—or, better yet, you can just play it: Until it launches, West of Dead will be free to play in open beta on Steam. Anyone who takes it for a spin will get a 15 percent discount on the purchase price if they spring for it when it's live.