We're giving away 8,000 PC Gamer skins for Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 was recently updated to make its zeds spill even more blood than before, and now you can make that mess in style. We're giving out 8,000 keys for an exclusive PC Gamer Dosh jacket and gas mask for the Mr. Foster character.

Here's how you can enter for a chance to get one:

Enter your email into the widget below, or by going here (you only have to do one or the other). The giveaway will end on September 6th at 11:59PM PT, at which point our system will randomly select 8,000 winners. If you are chosen, you will receive an email with your key, which you can redeem on Steam. Start making Dosh and killing zeds.

To be clear, THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A COPY OF KILLING FLOOR 2. The code will only get you the Mr. Foster skin, so you will need to own the game to redeem it. Good luck!

It's worth pointing out that, if you don't have already have a copy of Killing Floor 2, it's currently on sale for 33% off as part of the release of its "Incinerate 'n Detonate" update and will be free to play on Steam from this Thursday until Sunday.