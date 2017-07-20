We're giving away 50,000 Steam keys for Neon Prism with Bundle Stars

How'd you like to get your hands on an intuitive, challenging and engaging action puzzle game completely free of charge? Of course you'd love that, it was a rhetorical question. In partnership with Bundle Stars, we're giving away 50,000 Steam keys for Neon Prism—a fun puzzler that boasts a 'Very Positive' review rating on Valve's digital distribution platform.

This giveaway celebrates the launch of developer Just1337's latest game Slash It Ultimate, which has a limited time 25 percent discount via the Bundle Stars Store.

For your chance to win a Neon Prism key, simply follow the instructions in the widget below. Don't forget to confirm your email so that Bundle Stars can send your redemption code and instructions if you win. A free Bundle Stars account is required to redeem your Steam key.

Winners will be notified by email on or after Tuesday, July 25.

Good luck!