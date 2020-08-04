We're giving away 30 copies of Risk of Rain 2 on our forums

The roguelike shooter Risk of Rain 2 will be out on August 11, and you—that's right, all of you—have a shot at owning it for free when the big day arrives, because our community team is giving away 30 copies to randomly-selected users on the PC Gamer Forums.

Getting in is easy: Just sign in to the forums (or sign up, if you haven't done that yet) and post a message in this forum thread about RoR2, or what you liked best in the first game if you'd rather talk about that. And that's it! Just like that, your name's in the hat.

There are a few rules, naturally, but they're pretty simple: One entry per person, don't quote the original post (it's italicized in the forums so I figured I better do it here too), and you have to sign your PC Gamer user name in the giveaway widget to confirm your entry. If you're one of the randomly selected winners, you'll need a Steam account to redeem the code.

The Risk of Rain 2 giveaway is open until 11:59 pm ET on August 10, after which we'll select 30 winners at random and send out the Steam keys—so be sure to use a valid email address when you sign up.