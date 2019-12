As spotted over on RPS , Gary Hudston is a more romantic geek than you. That's all that really needs to be said about this, one of the most adorable, heart-touching Portal 2 maps ever created. Imagine yourself in his shoes, as the lady of your life plays through it. Will she say yes? Will she give up on the laser puzzle? Or is the way to a woman's heart really through a magic blue portal?

The answer: Not necessarily. An orange one will probably do just as well.