Blue Prince was made possible by creator's Magic: The Gathering fan site: 'Now you know why I had to put up a lot of ads'
A pretty card puzzle.
Blue Prince, a mind-bending mix of roguelike, deckbuilder, and puzzler—one where you draft the rooms of an enormous mansion and assemble them piece-by-piece, to be slotted together like riddle LEGO—has been claiming the minds of PC Gamer's more intellectually inclined staff.
I've yet to give it a go myself, but it really does seem like it'll be one of 2025's landmark indie hits. Our own Christopher Livingston gave it a 92 in his Blue Prince review, calling it "one of the best puzzle games in years", and it's received similar acclaim from other developers, sites, and streamers as well.
A list of these accolades can be found on the humble Mythic Spoiler website, a page that posts a bunch of Magic: The Gathering Card images for easy and straightforward viewing and browsing. Why? Because the site's creator, Tonda Ros, is the puzzle savant behind Blue Prince.
"I created Mythic Spoiler twelve years ago, as a way to allow players to view card sets in a visually pleasing way. This website has always been a passion project of mine, but I never expected it would allow me to pursue my dreams of making a game."
Ros, who made Blue Prince under the indie studio Dogubomb, goes on to explain: "For the past eight years, all of the ad revenue from this website has gone into making Blue Prince."
Ros expressed their thanks elsewhere, too, in a thread on the MagicTCG subreddit: "Thanks all! Appreciate all the support over the years! (and at least now you know why I had to put up a lot of ads on the site! haha!) If you do end up playing Blue Prince I really hope you all enjoy it!"
Ros then went on to hand out Steam keys to those who were able to solve a Magic: The Gathering themed headscratcher, a time-honoured tradition of guessing a card with very little info: "Consider it a bit of a warm-up puzzle for the game." If you still need help getting your neurons firing, though, we've also got a list of tips to get you started in the mansion.
