Weaponized mackeral: the new TF2 item list

Love'em or hate'em, you'll want to know what they are. Here's the full catalog of purchasable (or earnable) items that Valve's rolling out today with the Mann-conomy update.
The Soldier Tank Buster Set
With all three equipped, you get +20% sentry damage resistance
The Black Box - Gives you +15 Health, reduces ammo clip size by 25%
The Battalion's Backup – Level 10 Battle Banner – Defensive buff that protects nearby team members from critical and blocks 35% of all incoming damage. Range increases the more damage you take.
Hat: The Grenadier's Softcap
Scout Special Delivery Set
With all four pieces equipped, you get +25% health
Mad Milk – Thrown weapon. Players heal 75% of the damage inflicted on an enemy covered in milk
The Shortstop – Slows down your target's movement
The Holy Mackeral – “Getting hit by a fish has got to be humiliating.”
Hat: The Milkman
Pyro Gas Jockey's Gear
With all three equipped, you move 10% faster but take 10% more damage from bullets
The Degreaser flamethrower – 65% faster weapon switch, 25% less burn damage
The Powerjack - +25 damage done, +75% health restored by killing an enemy, no random critical hits.
Hat: The Attendant
Sniper Croc-o-Style Kit
When all four pieces are worn, the wearer can't be killed by heatshots
Darwin's Danger Shield – gives you 25% health boost
The Bushwacka –Full criticals whenever you'd normally have gotten a mini-crit, but makes you 20% more flammable
The Sydney Sleeper – Level 1 sniper rifle – On hit, Jarate applied to target for 8 seconds, but headshots don't do any more damage than a normal shot.
Hat: Ol' Snaggletooth
Spy Saharan Spy Kit
With all three pieces equipped, decloack sound volume is reduced, but you'll blink for a half-second longer when you cloak
Your Eternal Reward Knife – A silent killer. On a successful backstab you automatically disguise as your victim, but you can't disguise at will.
L'etranger Revolver – Does 20% less damage, but recharges your cloak power with every hit
Hat: Familiar Fez