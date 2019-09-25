Wattam will let you make weird new friends in December

Wattam is a peculiar adventure about the power of pals from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi and Funomena. Epic managed to snatch it up as another PC launch exclusive, and publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced that it's not far off—it's coming in December.

While Katamari Damacy sent you all over the place to gather up countless objects for your dismissive dad-king, Wattam will send you searching for lost friends, who you'll be able to drag along with you as you explore the world. The new trailer, above, is a lot to take in.

Your mates are sentient forks, flower-people and a broad assortment of I-don't-know-whats. One of them is a functioning toilet. Here's a description that is entirely unhelpful:

Join Mayor as he reunites with new and old friends and discover the forgotten joy of their world. Take control of a cast of characters by yourself or with a friend, transform into fruits & poops, climb to new heights, laugh, cry, tumble, and soar beyond the differences of words and thoughts to bring everyone together. Learn to have fun again!

OK then! I appreciate Funomena's commitment to keeping it weird by not really giving us a clue what's going on.

The official site is a bit more forthcoming. It's a physics playground littered with puzzles, secrets, minigames and more than 100 quirky friends to reunite with. You'll be able to combine friends by making them hold hands (some can also be carried around), presumably letting you use their abilities to solve puzzles and, more importantly, muck around.

Wattam is due out in December on the Epic Games Store and elsewhere at a later date.