Watch us roleplay in Ark: Survival Evolved's largest RP server

Dinosaurs aren't the only thing that's big about Ark: Survival Evolved, there's a massive community of roleplayers trying to survive on The Island too. This afternoon I'll be diving into one of Ark's largest roleplaying servers to explore exactly why a game with a dedicated poop button has become a haven for roleplaying, and I want you to join me. At 3 pm PST on Twitch , I'll stop being Steven and become Lazarus, a weary traveller from an alternate dimension, who finds himself trapped on one of the largest Ark roleplaying servers, TwitchRP . With thousands of players, TwitchRP is a hardcore community that has built a reputation as one of the most dedicated roleplaying communities around. Seriously, even breaking character once can result in a ban.

For several hours, I'll attempt to survive and interact with the locals completely in-character, a stranger in a strange land, to see what's so appealing about roleplaying in a survival sandbox. To be honest, I'm not sure what to expect. Will the locals accept me with open arms? Or will Lazarus have to revisit his tortured and bloody past in order to live among those surviving in this jurassic jungle? TwitchRP allows PvP, so I'm expecting I'll have at least a little bit of blood on my hands before my journey is done. Whatever happens, I'll be finding out at 3 pm PST on Twitch .

If you're unable to join me live, don't sweat it. Later this week we'll be publishing an article recounting my experiences and exploring why the Ark roleplaying community has become one of the largest of its kind.