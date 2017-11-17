Watch the Golden Joystick Awards here

Update: The awards are over, but you can still catch up with how things played out with the full video of the show, embedded below. We'll also have a list of winners up shortly.

Original story: The 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP takes place at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London today, celebrating the best of PC gaming and beyond. Not in attendance? Not to worry—you can catch the entire thing from the comfort of your own home below.

Comedian, presenter and esteemed Thomas Was Alone narrator Danny Wallace presents the main event, with the live pre-show hosted earlier by Kotaku UK's Keza MacDonald and Go 8 Bit's Ellie Gibson.