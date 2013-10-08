Watch Dogs system requirements announced, specify 64-bit OS and minimum 6 GB of RAM

If Watch Dogs is to be believed, you can hack almost any electronic device in a city using nothing but a smart phone. First, though, you'll need to run Watch Dogs, which is going to require something with significantly more power inside of it. Ubisoft have updated their digital store with the open world hacking game's system requirements, and there are some surprises to be found in its recommended list of components.

Minimum



Supported OS: Windows Vista SP2 64bit, Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8 64bit



Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400 @ 2.66Ghz or AMD Phenom II X4 940 @ 3.0Ghz



RAM: 6 GB



Video Card: 1024 VRAM DirectX 11 with Shader Model 5.0 (see supported list)



Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card



This product supports 64-bit operating systems ONLY



Recommended



Processor: Core i7 3770 @ 3.5Ghz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0Ghz



RAM: 8 GB



Video Card: 2048 VRAM DirectX 11 with Shader Model 5.0 or higher (see supported list)



Sound Card: Surround Sound 5.1 capable sound card



Supported Video Cards at Time of Release:



nVidia GeForce GTX460 or better, GT500, GT600, GT700 series;



AMD Radeon HD5850 or better, HD6000, HD7000, R7 and R9 series



Intel® Iris™ Pro HD 5200



The 64-bit OS requirement is somewhat restrictive, if increasingly commonplace. What really raises an eyebrow is that you'll need 6GB of RAM just to hit the minimum suggestion. Steam's hardware stats, an admittedly unreliable window into PC gaming hardware, suggests over 50% of its user-base are carrying 4GB or less. Not all of those will be machines specced to compete in the AAA gaming space, but even so, there are sure to be some users caught out.

