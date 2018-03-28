Watch 30 minutes of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden gameplay

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden came to our attention last month by way of a Stalker-scented countdown that was ultimately revealed as a tactical combat game in the style of XCOM, set in a post-apocalyptic world populated by mutants that look like Fallout versions of Looney Tunes. Wes took a closer look at it earlier today and not to put too fine a point on it, but he think it's going to be "really fucking cool."

Also out today is a half-hour gameplay video covering the basics of stealth and combat, character progression, the overworld map, and life in the Zone, which despite the primacy of the Ark apparently harbors quite an array of life. There's quite clearly more going on in this post-human world than the Elder is willing to say, a fact hinted at in the intro and stated outright by the narrators—although what he's actually hiding will have to be discovered through gameplay.

The real-time exploration makes Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden look more Fallout-like than I expected, which I'm really excited about, and it seems pleasantly weird too, which is always a big plus in my book. lt's set to come out later this year, and I have to agree with Wes: I think it looks really promising.