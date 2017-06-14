Watch 11 minutes of South Park: The Fractured But Whole

What do pint-sized superheroes get up to in strip clubs? It’s mainly farting, according to new South Park: The Fractured But Whole footage.

The South Park heroes are hunting for a stripper with a penis tattoo, and in an attempt to get some information, they end up giving a pair of drunks a private dance. I’m not sure how you could make a mini-game where you’re a child giving a grown man a lap dance fun instead of plain gross, but Ubisoft has sure found a way of making it tedious. And gassy.

After the lap dance, we see a bit of combat. It’s evolved from the simple, JRPG-style combat of the first game into something that looks a little more tactical, but it was hard to get a feel for it during the brief fight, not helped by the fact that the person playing the demo seemed a little lost.

Then it’s back to the fart gags.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is due out on October 17.