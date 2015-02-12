Warner Bros. brings Bastion, Lego, and Mortal Kombat games to GoG

GOG has announced a deal with publisher Warner Bros. Interactive that will bring Bastion, Lego Batman, Lego Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, and F.E.A.R. to the service. All but one of them are currently on sale, and GOG says there's more to come.

GOG, naturally, is "very happy to see another of gaming's juggernauts venture into the DRM-free waters with us," in the words of Vice President Oleg Klapovsky. Warner Bros., henceforth referred to as WBIE, was oddly quiet about the whole thing—usually these announcements include at least one excited utternace from each side of the deal—but the important thing is, they signed the contract and now we can get the games.

Currently that means Bastion for $6; Lego Batman for $7.50; Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4 for $8; Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7, also for $8; Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 for $6; and my pick of the litter, F.E.A.R. Platinum—that's F.E.A.R., plus the Extraction Point and Perseus Mandate expansions—for $5. Everything but the Mortal Kombat bundle, for some reason, is on sale until February 19th.

Klapovsky said more WBIE releases are coming, which I'm guessing means we can look forward to the other F.E.A.R. games (F.E.A.R. 2 was actually pretty good), some Arkham action, and more Lego titles. Maybe even some Lord of the Rings stuff too, although it's probably a little to early to start thinking about Shadow of Mordor for a tenner.