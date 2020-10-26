Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free on Steam for a week

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a jolly good time if you're keen to bludgeon hordes of baddies to death in the company of a friend. It was our favourite co-op game in 2018, and stands as one of the best Warhammer games of recent times (and as you're no doubt aware, there are a bloody heap of them).

If you've missed the boat on Vermintide 2, the game is currently free on Steam for the next six days. That's plenty of time to get a feel for the Left 4 Dead aping bash-em-up, and if you like what you play, the game is currently 75 percent off. Or, if you really like what you play, you can buy the game and all its many DLC releases for 57 percent off the usual price.

If you're still not convinced, Steven's review may tip you over the edge: "Vermintide 2's combat and level design are so feverishly fun that I'll put up with its bad matchmaking and RPG progression if it means chopping more ratmen in half," he wrote.

Relatedly, Jody recently undertook the onerous task of ranking every Warhammer fantasy game, and it's well worth a look if you're fond of the universe. Spoiler: Vermintide 2 comes in at second place.