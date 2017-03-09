Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds expansion is coming this spring, so here's a new trailer

We said in our 2015 review that the monster-hunting action-RPG Victor Vran suffered from "a limp story and weak jokes," but the core combat was so good that it ended up with an 82/100 score anyway. "Thumping skeletons with a hammer never gets old," we said, which is good, because today developer Haemimont Games announced that the Fractured Worlds expansion, and also that Motorhead DLC from a couple of years ago, will be out this spring.

Fractured Worlds will tell a new story set in a plane of existence that was created by "the collision of several broken worlds," with four dungeons that will change daily, and a separate, endless dungeon called the Fracture. The level cap will be increased from 50 to 60, a new Destiny Card slot will be added, and players will be able to craft and equip a new type of item called Talismans that will change Victor's appearance and combat capabilities.

Fractured Worlds will be available for purchase as separate DLC, or as part of the Victor Vran Overkill Edition, which will also include the Motorhead: Through the Ages expansion that was revealed in the summer of 2015 and then never heard from again. Why it's taken so long to get from announcement to (pending) release is a mystery, but at least now we know that it's still coming. Find out more about the man they call Vran and his two expan(sions) at victorvran.com.