Valve approves 21 more Steam Greenlight games

Valve announced today that 21 more games have passed the Greenlight community test and will be published on Steam. Among the chosen few are Miner Wars 2081, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Forge, and literally 18 more.

According to a statement from Valve's Doug Lombardi, the second wave was originally planned to include "at least 10 titles," but that "given the number and quality of games submitted, and the ship date of many of the top-ranking titles, the decision was made to increase the size of this group." The first selection, which was announced last month, featured ten games .

Here's the full list: