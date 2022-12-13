How to craft the Staff of Embers in Valheim

The Staff of Embers is a new magical weapon that arrived in Valheim with the Mistlands update. Along with a new biome to explore, there are resources, enemies, and even a new Mistlands boss (opens in new tab) to discover, so the Viking afterlife has plenty to keep you busy.

One of the most exciting additions to arrive with the new Mistlands update, however, is the ability to use magic. There are several new magic weapons that allow you to hurl fire, ice, or conjure a friendly skeleton to help you in battle, making it easier to keep your distance and survive—in theory at least. If you're ready to stash your sword and axe your axe, here's how to craft a Staff of Embers in Valheim.

Valheim Staff of Embers materials

You'll need to venture at least a little way into the Mistlands if you want to craft the Staff of Embers as two of the three materials come from the new biome. Here's what you'll need:

Yggdrasil wood x20

Surtling Core x4

Refined Eitr x15

Even if you've only spent a little time in the Viking afterlife, you've likely got a few Surtling Cores stashed away. These are primarily found inside Black Forest crypts though you can also farm them from Surtling enemies in the Swamp.

Meanwhile, the Yggdrasil wood is arguably the easiest of the Mistlands resources to get hold of—all you need is a black metal axe to harvest this resource. The Refined Eitr, on the other hand, takes a lot more preparation than the others. First you'll need to extract sap from ancient roots, then you'll need to refine the sap using an Eitr Refinery. Luckily our Valheim Eitr guide explains all the steps involved.

How to make a Galdr Table in Valheim



You can't make the Staff of Embers with any old workbench—you'll need to make the new crafting station, the Galdr Table, the materials for which have their own challenges. In addition to the resources needed for the staff, you'll need to venture into the dangerous Mines that are found through the Mistlands, and retrieve at least five Black Cores.

Here's what you need to make a Galdr Table:

Yggdrasil wood x20

Black Metal x10

Black Core x5

Refined Eitr x5

Once you've amassed all the materials, you can build the new crafting station. It looks pretty snazzy too so it will brighten up your workshop as well as let you make cool new magical weapons.