Valheim has shifted 6.8m copies, and continues to sell like hotcakes

Video game holding company Embracer Group, the parent company of Valheim publisher Coffee Stain, has published their latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2021 and offered new sales figures for Valheim, which was released into Early Access back in February and sold 4M copies that month alone. The report states that Valheim's sales have since risen to an impressive 6.8M, and that the company expects it to sell another 1. to 1.2M in the current quarter, which ends in July. This confirms the 6M figure developer Iron Gate Studios announced about two months ago .

Valheim is the only game Coffee Stain published so far this year, increasing the company's net sales by 851%. Elsewhere, the Embracer Group, like much of the gaming industry, is also doing pretty good, having sold nearly 2M copies of the excellent SnowRunner and over 2M of the SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom remake.

There's plenty to look forward to in Valheim's future: the latest patch just brought some nifty visual upgrades, and we're still waiting for the big Hearth and Home update to drop.

